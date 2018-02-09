Wenger Admits Lacazette Frustration at Lack of Game Time But Insists Striker's Feelings Are 'Normal'

Arsene Wenger has insisted that Alexandre Lacazette's feeling of frustration at not getting on the pitch against Everton last week were 'normal' and he doesn't expect the French striker to understand his selection.

Lacazette stayed on the bench in Arsenal's last fixture against Everton, as new club-record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang started and scored on his debut at the Emirates Stadium in the 5-1 rout.



The decision seemingly came much to the disappointment of Lacazette, who was Arsenal's former club record signing and main striker until Aubameyangs arrival last month.



Speaking via Football.London Wenger expressed the striker's frustration at his lack of game time.





"You do not have to understand too much [about not being able to play]," Wenger said. "What you want is that everybody focuses on winning the game. Do they start the game or not?"



The Gunners boss, however, admitted that Lacazette's feelings are normal and it's hard for any player to understand the decision as to why they are not getting game-time.





"They don’t understand. I completely agree with them because they want to play. That’s natural and normal."



Wenger also claimed that his decision not to play Lacazette in their last fixture against Everton was solely down to the injury sustained by goalkeeper Petr Cech.

"In this game he didn’t come on because we had a problem with the goalkeeper. You do not want the players to understand too much about why they don’t play."



Arsenal head to Wembley Stadium in the early Saturday afternoon kickoff to face north London rivals Tottenham, knowing a victory there will put them right back in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

