West Ham Defender Eager to Prove Worth to David Moyes After Recovering From Injury

West Ham central defender Jose Fonte is keen to prove he deserves a place in the West Ham side after recovering from three months out with a knee injury.

The veteran defender, who turned 34 in December, has not featured for the Hammers since going off injured against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Speaking to West Ham's official website, Fonte confirmed he is raring to get back into action should be called upon by manager David Moyes, after returning to training.

“I’ve said before and I’ll say it again – I’m ready,” Fonte said. “Whenever the manager needs me, I’m ready and just want to be out there helping the boys, producing good performances.

“All I am focused on now is helping the team and helping us get up the table.”

Fonte's return to fitness will be a massive boost for Moyes, as he struggles to overcome a catalogue of injuries that at one point, saw 14 first-team players on the sidelines. Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the weekend game against Watford, Moyes confirmed a number of players could return to action shortly.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in 'His Legs Have Gone! Jimmy Bullard Slams West Ham's Decision to Sign Patrice Evra)

"We don't have an awful lot back in the long term. We're getting close to having all the short-term injured back. Jose Fonte is back and needs some practice matches and we have a couple of others.

"Winston Reid one of them, who are close, but others like Pedro and one or two others like Edi Fernandes who are going to be out for longer."

Fonte, who has won 27 international caps for Portugal, will hope to be back on the bench at the London Stadium as West Ham look to get back to winning ways in their battle against relegation.