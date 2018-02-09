West Ham are hopeful that they will fight off competition from Leicester to secure the signing of Manchester City forward Patrick Roberts for £15m in the summer.

The Hammers are hoping to sign the 21-year-old when the summer transfer window opens and it is reported that City are willing to let him go for the right price, according to The Sun,

With the plethora of talent at the Manchester club, Roberts does not seem to be in Pep Guardiola's plans and a permanent move elsewhere will only benefit his career.

After spending a year on loan at Scottish champions Celtic, Robert's has returned for a second spell at the club this season. When the loan expires in the summer, a permanent move to an English club may be on the cards.

The former Fulham man has impressed at Celtic, scoring 15 goals in 49 appearances for the Scottish giants. Consistent playing time has allowed Roberts to showcase his talent, and is now sparking interest from top flight English clubs.

Although West Ham are the front runners for Roberts signature, Leicester are also interested in Roberts. The growing uncertainty surrounding Riyad Mahrez will worry Leicester fans, and Roberts might well be the perfect replacement for the Algerian.

It seems likely that the England youth0 international will move from Manchester in the summer and we may well see numerous clubs fighting it out for his signature.