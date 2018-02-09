West Ham vs Watford Preview: Classic Encounter, Recent Form, Key Battle and More

Javi Gracia will be looking to maintain his unbeaten start to life as a Premier League manager when his Watford side travel to West Ham on Saturday.

The Hornets drew 0-0 at Stoke in Gracia's first league game in charge before they picked up a memorable 4-1 win over Chelsea on Monday. West Ham's six match unbeaten run was ended at Brighton last weekend and they will be looking to bounce back in front of their home supporters.

Here is everything you need to know about a big game for two teams looking to pull away from trouble.

Classic Encounter

Watford have a good recent record against West Ham, having won three of their five meetings between since they returned to the Premier League. The Hornets were the second Premier League visitors to the London Stadium in September 2016.

West Ham had suffered an embarrassing Europa League exit to Astra Giurgiu in their previous home game but raced into a two goal lead through Michail Antonio's brace.

Odion Ighalo and Troy Deeney brought Watford level by half time and worse was to follow for West Ham as second half goals from Etienne Capoue and Jose Holebas sealed a famous win for Watford.

Recent Form

West Ham's previous two home matches both ended in draws against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace before the disappointing loss at Brighton last weekend. West Ham have one of the leakiest defences in the Premier League, conceding 46 goals in 26 matches.





A run of one win in 11 matches spelt the end for Marco Silva at Watford and he was replaced swiftly by Javi Gracia. Despite losing his first game in charge in the FA Cup against Southampton, Gracia has seen his side pick up four points from the last two games.





A 0-0 draw at Stoke was followed by Monday's superb 4-1 win over Chelsea.

Key Battle





Angelo Ogbonna v Gerard Deulofeu

Watford fans will have been delighted with Gerard Deulofeu, who has joined from Barcelona on loan for the rest of the season.

The former Everton man scored Watford's third goal in their victory over Chelsea and had a fine all round game. Tasked with stopping him will be Angelo Ogbonna, who has made the most number appearances of any West Ham player in all competitions this season.

Prediction

This game could be decided on which West Ham side turn up. The loss at Brighton was very similar to performances which cost Slaven Bilic his job in November and David Moyes will be keen to ensure they don't repeat that at home.

Watford looked as good as they have all season against Chelsea on Monday and will be a stiff opponent. A draw could be on the cards in East London.





Prediction: West Ham 2-2 Watford