Adrien Rabiot Reveals Why He's Not 'Jealous' of 'Privileged' PSG Teammates Neymar & Mbappe

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are given 'some privileges' within the Paris Saint-Germain set up due to their superstar status.

That is the opinion of PSG teammate Adrien Rabiot, who told L'Equipe that his French compatriot Mbappe and Brazil international Neymar are given certain extras by the Ligue 1 giants due to their recognisable names.

Neymar and Mbappe has been in sparkling form for PSG all season long, with the pair bagging 42 goals and 30 assists between them in all competitions for Unai Emery's side.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

It is form and displays that have led to some leeway for the duo by their boss and, whilst he admits he isn't 'jealous' of Neymar and Mbappe for their privileges, Rabiot couldn't help but claim that there is a slight bit of favouritism going on to keep them both sweet.

He commented: "He [Neymar] is necessarily someone who has some privileges. Kylian does, too. It doesn't bother me and I don't pay it any attention. I'm not jealous of either."

Neymar joined PSG in a world-record £200m deal last summer and, despite his world-class performances for the French top flight leaders, is already reportedly tired of life in France.

Deservedly so. Messi, Ronaldo, Buffon, De Breun , Pogba Ozil and Hazard. ....... — Sports World (@Footballers_Wor) February 10, 2018

Suggestions that a move back to La Liga with Barcelona's fierce rivals Real Madrid is on the cards won't subside despite PSG's owners stating otherwise, and the 26-year-old's camp is said to be unhappy with the nature of refereeing in France that doesn't protect Neymar.

Rabiot, however, revealed that the ex-Santos wonderkid is anything but arrogant in the PSG dressing room in spite of his world-class ability and sees the attacker as one of the good guys.

L'Equipe has published the highest salaries in Ligue1 (before tax):



1. Neymar €750k

2. Cavani €375k

3. Mbappe €375k pic.twitter.com/xzoQjonVfb — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) February 6, 2018

He added: "Neymar doesn't think of himself as a star. In the dressing room, he's a very straightforward guy. He could be a bit more arrogant, but that's not the case at all."

Neymar should return to the starting lineup for Saturday's clash with Toulouse after he was rested for the midweek cup game against Sochaux.

