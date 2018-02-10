While many questions have been raised over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's discipline in recent weeks, the new Arsenal forward's former teammate Christian Pulisic has heaped praise upon the Gunners' record signing, in an interview with ESPN.

The 19-year-old American played alongside Aubameyang and insists that the Gunners have made a brilliant move by signing the Gabon international.

Since completing his move on deadline day, Aubameyang made an instant impact at the Emirates, scoring his first goal for the club on his debut to help Arsenal on their way to an impressive 5-1 victory over Everton.

His former teammate has expressed how Borussia Dortmund will miss the striker, and said: ''I think you guys know what type of guy he is. He shows that.

''But, what I think you guys really don’t know is just how nice of a character he is and how much he cares and how hard he works.

''I mean, he brought me along so much as a player and helped me and guided me, and he’s been such a great guy. Obviously, we’re sad to lose him, but I’m excited to see what he does.''

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

Arsenal fans will no doubt be excited to see Aubameyang play in an Arsenal shirt for years to come and will be hoping he can recreate the scintillating form that saw him turn into somewhat of a club legend at Dortmund.

He managed 13 goals in just 16 league appearances in Germany this year and if he can carry this form into the Premier League he will surely help Arsenal in their fight for a top four place.