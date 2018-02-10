'The Criticism Was Unfair': Wenger Hits Out at Sanchez's Detractors Despite Strained Relationship

Alexis Sanchez may be many things to Arsene Wenger, but an uncommitted player isn't one of them.

The Chilean attacker left the Emirates to join Manchester United last month after failing to agree a new contract with Arsenal, causing many supporters to lash out.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Questioning Sanchez's commitment, though, is something Wenger won't tolerate. And despite the fractured relationship that developed over the forward's last days with the Gunners, Wenger has stepped up in his defence.

"Sanchez, for him it was very difficult because as soon as he had a game that was average he was questioned about his commitment and that is not his case," the Frenchman told BT Sport (via the Mirror).





"When he is on the football pitch he wants to win. But it was a bit unfair to him I think.

Mark Thompson/GettyImages

"I don’t know [if Sanchez was unsettling the rest of the squad], our results in the future will show that.

"What was a bit unfair to Sanchez: he was questioned every time. Is he committed or not committed?

"There was always a debate and then of course it starts to unsettle a little bit but I never questioned his commitment but it was a difficult situation."