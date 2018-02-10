Former Gunner Believes Jack Wilshere Should Be the First Player on Arsenal's Team Sheet

Ex-Arsenal star Lee Dixon feels that Jack Wilshere can bring things to Arsenal's team that they are lacking.

Wilshere's career has been blighted by injuries, but the Englishman has bounced back this season. The 26-year-old has appeared in Arsenal's last 13 fixtures and has made 24 outings in total this campaign, scoring twice for the club.

Speaking ahead of the north London derby on Saturday, Dixon believes that Wilshere should be the first name on Arsenal's team sheet because he offers them something they are missing, which is what they 'need' when they play Tottenham.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Speaking on BBC 5 Live, via the Daily Star, when discussing the midfielder the 53-year-old said: "We all know what a good player he is and how he plays the game. And we all enjoy watching him play, I'm speaking for everybody I think.





"He's a player that you enjoy watching because he's got drive, he's got determination, he's got skill on the ball. He's a good passer and all of that sort of stuff. For a north London derby he's got the perfect snap in his tackle and in his demeanour and you definitely need that.

"I just think we miss a little bit of that in our side and certainly Jack would be a number one on the team sheet for me."

Arsenal are currently sixth in the Premier League table, with Tottenham one place above them. A win for the Gunners this weekend will close the gap between the two sides to a point, but a defeat would leave them seven points behind Spurs.