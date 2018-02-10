Huddersfield vs Bournemouth Match Preview: Previous Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Huddersfield host Bournemouth at the John Smiths Stadium on Sunday with both sides seemingly heading in opposite directions of the table.

The home side find themselves in the bottom three of the Premier League table after five consecutive defeats and now face a challenge against an in-form Bournemouth.

The Cherries meanwhile are up to ninth after 10 points from a possible 15 - their longest top flight run without a defeat.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash at John Smiths Stadium.

Previous Encounter

Since the sides first faced each other back in 1973 in the old Division Three, Huddersfield Town have won 18 times, drawn 18 and lost 14.

One of those 14 defeats came in the reverse fixture back in November 2017 when they lost 4-0 away from home.

The match was Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson's second Premier League start since rupturing his anterior crucial ligament back in February and he guided his team to victory.

Wilson gave his side the lead after he headed in Jordan Ibe's corner after 26 minutes before doubling the lead just five minutes later.

FULL-TIME Bournemouth 4-0 Huddersfield



Callum Wilson's hatrick inspire 10-man Bournemouth to an emphatic home win. #BOUHUD pic.twitter.com/CmFumG37xw — FLOWSports (@FlowSportsLive) November 18, 2017

Just before half-time, the hosts were reduced to 10-men when captain Simon Francis was shown a second yellow card. But that didn't stop the Cherries' from taking all three points.

In the 70th minute, Harry Arter scored his first goal of the season killing the game off. But hungry striker Wilson didn't stop there and completed his hat-trick in the 84th minute.

Key Battle





Mathias Jørgensen v Callum Wilson

Mathias Jørgensen had a difficult time in the reverse fixture back in November 2017 as Wilson found himself in acres of space to score a hattrick.

Jørgensen was unable to keep an eye on his man and struggled with his pace and eye for goal. Wilson managed to head in the first goal and beat the offside trap for the second, leaving Jørgensen on the ground.

Team News

David Wagner on latest team news: “Tommy Smith will miss the game on Sunday after his concussion from @BCFC. Schindler and @laudepoitre are doubts; they’re back on the grass but we will have to make the final decision tomorrow. Danny Williams is back with the squad.” #htafc (AT) pic.twitter.com/Sdo43hRZGq — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) February 9, 2018

The home side are without their defender Tommy Smith who is sidelined with a concussion.



Danny Williams is back in contention after a dead leg and Jonathon Hogg was rested in midweek so will likely to be recalled.





Laurent Depoitre and Christoper Schindler have returned to training on Friday after missing the FA Cup fourth-round replay victory over Birmingham with foot injuries but are still doubtful.

Bournemouth: Defensive duo pushing for return: Bournemouth pair Adam Smith and Steve Cook are hoping to... https://t.co/FsmhwAlPi8 — EatSleepSport (@eatsleepsport) February 9, 2018

The travelling side have been given a boost after Steve Cook and Adam Smith are back in contention for this trip. Smith hasn't featured since he sustained a knock in the draw against West Ham last month. Cook limped off after just a mere 13 minutes in the 2-1 victory against Stoke.

Tyrone Mings and Jermain Defoe are both still out.

Potential Huddersfield Town Starting Lineup: Lossl; Handergjonaj, Jørgensen, Kongolo, Lowe; Hogg; Mooy, Billing; Ince, Van La Parra; Depoitre





Potential Bournemouth Starting Lineup: Begovic; Francis, Cook, Ake, Daniels; Gosling, L Cook; Ibe, Mousset, Fraser; Wilson

Prediction

With Bournemouth flying high currently and Huddersfield going in the opposite direction, this match may be another defeat for David Wagner's side at their home ground.

Huddersfield will be fighting for the points to help them with their relegation battle, but with the confidence that Bournemouth currently possesses, the away side winning may be inevitable.

Prediction: Huddersfield 1-3 Bournemouth



