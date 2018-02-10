'I'm Not a Porn Star' Ex-Liverpool Star Denies Allegations He Performed in Webcam Sessions With Wife

Former Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder Jermaine Pennant has denied any involvement in pornographic material, after the Sun claimed he had appeared in explicit pay-per-view webcam sessions with his wife.

The Sun ran a story on Friday, claiming the winger - who played in the 2007 Champions League final with Liverpool - had appeared in webcam sessions with his wife Alice Goodwin for paying customers, and was identifiable by his tattoos.

However, the 35-year-old, who has featured for 15 clubs during his career, has released a strong denial via Mirror Sport and threatened legal action against the allegations.

Harry Murphy/GettyImages

“Calling me a porn star and putting it on the front page of their paper is just a joke," he declared.

“The problem is that some people will actually believe that I’m in the porn industry. I’ve not had a perfect life and my upcoming book ‘MENTAL’ will let the public read my checkered pass but I’m not and will never be a porn star, it’s laughable, I’m a married man living with my wife and step-daughter.

“In fact the major concern for me and Alice is the influence all of this has on family and friends.

Jermaine left the club a month ago because he doesn’t want to be involved in the vicious illegal circus run by you all. Good attempt at more press. https://t.co/e5Xlaqr6eT — Alice Goodwin (@xAliceGoodwinx) February 10, 2018

"Our lawyers are dealing with the situation now, this kind of thing needs to stop, just because I’m seen as an easy target doesn’t give anyone the right to write stories like that."

Pennant, who was once reported to have abandoned his Porsche at a train station in Spain after returning from Real Zaragoza to play in England, recently left non-league side Billericay Town.

However, while the club announced Pennant via their Twitter account on Saturday, Goodwin blasted the club for the timing of their statement and insisted the former Stoke and Tampines Rovers star departed a month ago, calling the club a "vicious illegal circus."

Jermaine left the club a month ago because he doesn’t want to be involved in the vicious illegal circus run by you all. Good attempt at more press. https://t.co/e5Xlaqr6eT — Alice Goodwin (@xAliceGoodwinx) February 10, 2018

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: Jamie Carragher Claims Current Liverpool Team Are Better Than 2005's Champions League Winners)





There is no suggestion that the recent allegations are the reason why, however, and Alice has also stepped up to back her husband via social media.

“There will be lots of headlines when my book comes out in a few months time and I will happily take any stick that comes with that," the player added.





"I am a lot of things but not a porn star.”