Inter Milan Striker Gabriel Barbosa Reveals He Has No Regrets Over Failed Move to Europe

Inter Milan striker Gabriel Barbosa has revealed that despite having a torrid time, he has no regrets about moving to Europe.

Barbosa signed for Inter from Brazilian club Santos back in 2016 for a fee of £18m. The 21-year-old struggled in his first year in Milan and was subsequently loaned out the following season to Benfica. Barbosa failed to make an impact in Portugal, and after returning from his loan the forward was again shipped out, this time back to Santos on a one-year loan deal.

Now back with his boyhood team, Barbosa has claimed that he has no regrets about his move to Europe and stated that even though he is currently on loan at Santos, that he would like to remain at the club for many years, as quoted by UOL Esport.

“I was proud to play for a club like Inter as they have a great tradition. I have no regrets whatsoever, about having chosen the Nerazzurri and the same applies to Benfica (who he was loaned out to from Inter) who are also a great club.”

I think the hype around Gabigol was very unwarranted. He was hyped up so much because of Neymar and the success he had. Gabriel Barbosa was good, but nowhere near Neymar. — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) February 8, 2018

“Santos has always been the club of my heart and now I would like to stay here for a long time, even if you can never rule out a move to a rival.”





Barbosa is still very young and the move back home could prove to be a wise decision, as the forward could rediscover the type of form that earned him the move to Inter in 2016 and with that the Brazilian could well find himself back in Europe in the near future.