Inter vs Bologna Match Preview: Recent Form, Classic Encounter, Team News & More

Internazionale host mid-table Bologna on Sunday looking to reignite their Serie A campaign following a string of lacklustre results that has seen their title challenge fall away into a battle to keep themselves in the running for a place in European competition.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of this weekend's encounter.

Recent Form:

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Sunday's 1-1 draw with struggling Crotone made it eight games without a win for the out-of-sorts Nerazzurri.

They had been one point clear at the top of the league when that run with a goalless at defending champions Juventus, now they find themselves 15 points adrift of leaders Napoli.

By contrast Bologna have had a relatively comfortable season in mid table, they sit 10 points clear of the relegation zone in 12th, and 11 short of Sampdoria in that final European place.

Classic Encounter:





Inter 3-2 Bolgona a.e.t (January 2017)

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

These two sides met in the Round of 16 of last season's Coppa Italia in what would prove to be an eventful encounter. Inter took the lead when Jeison Murillo produced a stunning overhead kick to direct Joao Mario's corner into the top corner of the Bologna net after 33 minutes.

Six minutes later Inter doubled their lead when Mario played in Rodrigo Palacio who fired home from inside the area. Bologna pulled one back just before half time when Blerim Dzemaili's deflected effort wrong-footed Inter keeper Carrizo and bobbled into the net.

Bologna's comeback was complete when Godfred Donsah headed in Adam Masina's cross to equalise with seventeen minutes to go to take the game into extra time. Eight minutes into extra time Inter claimed the win when Antonio Candreva turned in Mauro Icardi's pull back to take the victory.

Inter would go onto lose 2-1 to eventual finalists Lazio in the quarter finals of the tournament.

Team News:

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Inter have just one doubt ahead of Sunday's clash, but it is a considerable one. Top scorer Mauro Icardi missed the draw with Crotone with injury, with Eder likely to step in as he did last weekend.

Bologna themselves could also be without their talisman, after Simone Verdi limped out of the side's 3-1 defeat to Napoli after just three minutes, with the attacker yet to return, meaning Rodrigo Palacio will likely feature against his former side.

Predicted Inter Lineup: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Dalbert Henrique; Vecino, Borja Valero; Candreva, Brozovic, Perisic; Eder

Predicted Bologna Lineup: Mirante; M'Baye, De Maio, Helander, Masina; Donsah, Pulgar, Poli; Di Francesco, Destro, Palacio

Prediction:

These two played out a 1-1 draw earlier in the season, with the side's respective talisman Icardi and Verdi finding the net. Both look set to be absent this time around, but with Inter struggling and Bologna looking efficient and solid this season, it may be yet more frustration for the Neraazzurri.

Prediction: Inter 1-1 Bologna



