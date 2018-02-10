Liverpool Forward Reveals Desire to Remain at Anfield for 'Years to Come'

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has given Reds fans reason to cheer after revealing his desire to remain at Anfield 'for years to come'.

Supporters have seen the club's best attackers move elsewhere in recent times, with the likes of Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho all heading for the exit door after building a legacy. But Firmino insists he has no such plans.

“Liverpool are one of the greats in Europe and being able to be part of the history of such a great club is gratifying to me," he said to Esporte.





“I work hard every day to give my best and I believe that the fans, the coaching staff and the board recognise my delivery by wearing that shirt.

“I’m very happy here at Liverpool and I do not see myself out of that club for years to come.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“I believe I am living one of the best phases of my career and I owe much to the trust that the club has placed in me from the beginning.

“I feel very good here in Liverpool. I am very adapted to the city, the club, and the warmth I receive from the fans makes me even happier with the work we are producing.

“And all this support makes me even more willing to conquer great things wearing the shirt of Liverpool.”

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Firmino intends to see out his current contract with Liverpool, firstly, also claiming that he is happy where he's at, as well as ready to make history as a Red.

“In every transfer window we hear a lot of speculation, but nothing concrete has come to me until now," he added.

“I am very happy here at Liverpool and my thinking is to build a history with many victories and titles by that club. I have a contract with Liverpool until 2020 and I hope to keep it.”