Liverpool Loanee Lazar Markovic Could Miss 6 Weeks for Anderlecht Due to 'Abysmal Fitness Levels

Lazar Markovic's loan move to Anderlecht is set to get off to a bad start because of poor fitness issues which could see him miss six weeks of action.

The Serbian joined Liverpool in 2014, but has made only 34 appearances since arriving at the club, scoring three times. He has made loan moves to Fenerbahce, Sporting CP and Hull City during the past few years.

In his latest loan move, Markovic eventually joined the Belgium side Anderlecht on January transfer deadline day after being previously linked with moves to Wolfsburg and Swansea City. The 23-year-old failed to make a single appearance for Liverpool this season.

Markovic has apparently got off to a terrible start in Belgium because of issues over his fitness. According to Anderlecht Online, via the Mirror, the Liverpool loanee has been put on an individual fitness programme and could miss almost two months of the season.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Apparently it has been suggested that the Purple & White signed Markovic without a medical and after doing some tests when arriving, he produced 'abysmal' results.

The club's manager Hein Vanhaezebrouck revealed last week that Markovic will likely miss over a month of football because he is not ready physically. According to N Het Nieuwsblad, via Wales Online, he said: "I think we will be without him for four or five weeks. He has a very big gap and is conditional not yet ready to play.

"So there is a lot of work to be done, but we hope that he can make rapid progress. He can play in different positions, but he has to get up to speed quickly."

Anderlecht are currently third in the Belgian First Division A Table, they trail league leaders Club Brugge by 12 points after 25 games played. They will play next in the league away to Oostende on Saturday.