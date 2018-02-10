PHOTO: World Cup Winning Defender Reveals Hilarious Wall Art of Zinedine Zidane Headbutt

Former Inter Milan centre-back Marco Materazzi has taken to social media to show off a neon sculpture he has of, what is for most fans at least, the most memorable moment of the 2006 World Cup.

During the final between France and Italy at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Zinedine Zidane was shown a red card for headbutting Materazzi following a brief exchange of words in the last few moments of the game.

I miss Marco Materazzi playing soccer 😢 Honestly one of the most amazing players ever — chiara🇮🇹 (@chiaraaaax18) July 9, 2014

Materazzi would go on to lift the World Cup after a dramatic penalty shootout, with Fabio Grosso scoring the decisive spot-kick, leaving Zidane empty handed is his last ever game as a player.

The incident clearly meant so much to the Italian defender that he had it immortalised in eye-catching neon lights.

In the outstanding piece of artwork that is believed to be on the outside of his house, Materazzi is depicted in Azzurri blue lifting the World Cup, while Zidane is illustrated in the famous headbutting pose.

Materazzi also appears to have included one final detail in the former Real Madrid midfielder's section of the artwork, with a large vinyl sticker of a chicken being seen at the centre of the piece.

I think it's safe to say Zizu won't be visiting Materazzi anytime soon.