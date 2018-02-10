Chelsea's N'Golo Kante has been identified as Paris Saint-Germain's number one midfield target in the summer as they lineup a replacement for veteran Thiago Motta.

The former Leicester man has risen to prominence for his consistently impressive performances which helped him to become the first player to win successive Premier League titles with two different clubs - an achievement which has earned him praise and attention from across Europe.

With PSG's Motta nearing 36 years of age, the Parisians are eager to splash the cash to prise Kante away from Stamford Bridge in the summer in order to inject a new lease of life as the club's anchorman - as per French outlet Le 10 Sport.

Having been signed for just £5.6m by Leicester in 2015, Kante improved game on game which earned him a £32m move to Chelsea just a year later. His star has continued to rise despite the Blues' struggles under Antonio Conte this season.

The 26-year-old would undoubtedly fit the mould for PSG and the club believe they can tempt the France international back to the country, but it is understood that Chelsea will resist any move for their star player.

Kante would command a hefty figure in the transfer window, such is his talent and importance to Chelsea, but he has been placed at the top of PSG's summer wish-list and they appear as though they mean business in their quest to win the Champions League.

Despite Chelsea struggling to replicate the form shown in their title winning campaign last season - where they are 19 points adrift of leaders Manchester City - the midfielder has been a reliable figure for the club this season.

Kante has made 32 appearances across all competitions, where he has been substituted on just two occasions.