Spanish Football Expert Claims Real Targets Courtois & De Gea Want Release Clauses in New Deals

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague thinks that Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea will demand a release clause be included in his new contract, potentially giving him the chance to leave for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are likely to look for a new keeper in the summer and, after coming so close to signing him in 2015, many think De Gea will be the man they go after once more.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is also reportedly on Madrid's radar and is set to make the same demand De Gea is.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

In his column for Sky Sports, Balague said: ''Chelsea have made an offer for Courtois to renew which would make him the best paid goalkeeper in the world. PSG want him as well.

''In the case of De Gea, negotiations have not started with Manchester United yet. I’m sure De Gea would welcome an offer for a renewal but I believe both goalkeepers are considering the possibility of including a clause in any new contract in case somebody comes in for them.

''They may want a figure agreed, which if met would see them leave. That has to be accepted by the clubs because that’s not part of the deal Chelsea have put on the table to Courtois.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

''Real will have to determine which one they want but as they normally do, they have two or three goalkeepers in mind and they’ll end up going for one and getting one.''

Chelsea and United fans alike will be praying that they can keep hold of their men in-between the sticks because they are currently two of the best keepers in world football and would be very hard to replace.