VIDEO: In-Depth Official​ Analysis of Bundesliga Wonderkid Draws Comparisons With Arjen Robben

Bayer Leverkusen star Leon Bailey has become one of the most sought-after players in Europe following his performances in the Bundesliga this season.

The 20-year-old winger, who moved to the BayArena from Genk in 2017, has most notably attracted interest from a number of the financial powerhouses in the Premier League and was even linked with a move to England during the January transfer window.

As Bailey is still largely an unknown talent for most fans of the Premier League, the Bundesliga's official YouTube channel released a video giving an insight into how the Kingston-born forward draws comparisons with Arjen Robben.

In the video, which was powered by Tifo Football, Bailey is analysed in a number of different ways - with his powerful left foot drawing the most similarities to Bayern Munich's Dutch winger.

The formations that Bayer Leverkusen manager Heiko Herrlich uses are analysed, with Bailey's on-pitch relationship with Julian Brandt and his versatility in a number of positions also going under the microscope.

The 20-year-old is currently in the best form of his career and has come along way from his promising reputation in the Belgian Pro League.

With eight goals and five assists to his name in the Bundesliga this season, many are already tipping Bailey to be the next big thing in European football.