Watford Defender Brice Dja Djedje Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence

Watford defender Brice Dja Djedje has been arrested after being accused of domestic violence.

The Ivorian signed for the Hornets in 2016 for a fee in the region of £3m. Dja Djedje is currently on loan to Ligue 2 club Lens and it was reported recently that the defender spent the night in jail, as reported by the Sun.

The report claims that worried neighbors rang the police on Thursday night after they heard a heated confrontation between Dja Djedje and his girlfriend at the property on Arras' main square Grand-Place. The Ivory Coast international was then arrested and it is said that prosecutors have opened an enquiry into the incident.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Dja Djedje made two FA Cup appearances for the Hornets in his first season, however his time at Vicarage Road was hampered with injuries. The defender joined Lens last month after he failed to break into the Watford side under ex-manager Marco Silva.

As for Watford, they are yet to make any statement about the matter and for now the club and the players must turn their attention to more important matters as they travel to the London Stadium on Saturday to face West Ham.