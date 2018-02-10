West Ham Boss David Moyes Claims He Understands Why Patrice Evra Kicked Fan While at Marseille

West Ham manager David Moyes has stated that he understands why new signing Patrice Evra kicked a fan while playing for Marseille.

The incident occurred back in November when Evra was named as a substitute in a Europa League clash against Vitoria. While warming up, the Frenchman kicked a fan and was subsequently sent off, handed a season-long European competition ban, and banned from Marseille.

The former Manchester United star recently joined the Hammers and after speaking to his new signing regarding the incident Moyes has stated that he understands why Evra took the action that he did, as reported by the Evening Standard.

“No, not from what he told me. He told me what happened, none at all. It shows that he will stand up for himself and won't take anything. When he told me what the supporter said to him, I'd have had no complaints.

"No I wouldn't. But I think when you heard what the supporter said, you can understand it more.”

It might never come to surface what was said that night, however one thing is for certain is that it must have been a very vulgar sentence as it seems it would take a lot to upset someone who as everyone knows is one of the happiest footballers in the world - especially on social media.

A message from Patrice Evra: pic.twitter.com/AjEz7A6Gxg — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) February 7, 2018

Evra hasn't played since November, but despite his lack of game time Moyes has claimed that there is a chance the Frenchman could feature in the Hammers clash against Watford on Saturday.

“Yes, there is a chance. He's not far away in my eyes as he has been training He played in November, he's no different from someone whose had a long injury so getting back playing quickly is the best thing you can do."

Pablo Zabaleta, Joe Hart, Javier Hernandez and now Patrice Evra.



To add to the growing optimism surrounding the London Stadium star man Marko Arnautovic is reportedly in contention to face the Hornets this week after he returned to training following a brief spell on the sidelines.

The Austrian was on top form before his injury and Hammers fans will be hoping that the ex-Stoke City man can pick up where he left off.