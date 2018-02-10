World Cup Winner Gennaro Gattuso Reveals 'Welcome' Present Gazza Had for Him Upon Rangers Arrival

Current AC Milan manager and ex-Rangers star Gennaro Gattuso has revealed how his brief time in Scotland helped set up his career, as well as what it was like having Paul Gascoigne as his teammate - filthy pranks and all.

A young Gattuso played for the Gers between 1997 and 1998 and appeared 51 times, scoring five goals, before moving back to his homeland to Italian side Salernitana.

Almost a year later the former Italian international joined AC Milan, where he made 468 appearances and won two Serie A titles and two Champions League titles among other trophies.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

However, the AC Milan boss' his success wasn't something he was certain of at the beginning of his career.

According toFourFourTwo, Gattuso admitted he was unsure of himself at the start of his career, but his time with Rangers gave him the belief he needed to play at the highest level.

The 40-year-old said: "I loved my time at Rangers.

"Glasgow was the place where I first started to think like a professional footballer. When I played for Perugia, deep down I thought I lacked the mental strength to go out on the pitch and play without the fear of making a mistake.

"But when I arrived in Scotland, everything was completely different. I understood that I could do this job at a very high level and was lucky to play alongside some really great players such as Brian Laudrup, Jonas Thern and Paul Gascoigne."

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Gattuso has particularly fond memories of Gascoigne for his guidance while at the club, despite a rather unorthodox welcome present from the former England star.





"Even if from a behavioural point of view he wasn't exemplary all the time, Gascoigne would often offer me advice and really helped me to settle in Glasgow," Gattuso added.





"That's the thing about Gascoigne; he's famous for doing all those pranks - for example, he welcomed me to Rangers by doing his business in my socks - but there were also so many kind gestures that not many people know about.

"He was always thinking outside the box and making the whole dressing room laugh out loud. I'll always have these memories of him and make sure that people know about his big heart."