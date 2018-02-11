How to Watch Barcelona vs. Getafe: La Liga Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Barcelona vs. Getafe in La Liga on Sunday, Feb. 11.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 11, 2018

Barcelona will host Getafe at Camp Nou in a La Liga matchup on Sunday.

Barcelona is coming off a Copa del Rey semifinals win over Valencia on Thursday. Lionel Messi's squad is undefeated in league play this season and are 11 points ahead of second-place Atletico Madrid.

Getafe sits in 11th in league play with 29 points. The team is coming off a 0–0 draw against Leganes.

See how to watch below:

How to watch the match

Time: Sunday, Feb. 11, 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

