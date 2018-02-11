Barcelona will host Getafe at Camp Nou in a La Liga matchup on Sunday.

Barcelona is coming off a Copa del Rey semifinals win over Valencia on Thursday. Lionel Messi's squad is undefeated in league play this season and are 11 points ahead of second-place Atletico Madrid.

Getafe sits in 11th in league play with 29 points. The team is coming off a 0–0 draw against Leganes.

See how to watch below:

How to watch the match

Time: Sunday, Feb. 11, 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.