Benjamin Mendy Welcomes Back Dortmund Star 'Woodyinho' After 259 Days Out Injured

Neutrals of the game of football will be excited to welcome back Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus, who has finally overcome a severe knee injury after being 259 days out. Reus returned to the side for Saturday's game against Hamburg, in which he was handed the captain's armband.

It must've been a dizzying experience for the 28-year-old German, as he fielded the pitch alongside Christian Pulisic, Andre Schurrle and Michy Batshuayi. It's a difference in personnel from when he last played for Dortmund with Ousmane Dembele (now of Barcelona) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (now of Arsenal).

Still, Reus was on hand to help his side win, before being subbed off on the 72nd minute to a standing ovation. His replacement, Mario Goetze, added Dortmund's second in stoppage time. Aubameyang's replacement, Batshuayi, had opened up the scoring, scoring his third goal in his second appearance.

Very happy @woodyinho COME BACK 🔥🔥 Football missed you bro 💪🏾 #TheBeautifulGame — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) February 10, 2018

For now, we can be thankful to welcome back such an exciting player, and Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy - who is also sidelined with a lengthy injury of his own - showed his feelings about Reus' return. Mendy had ruptured his ACL in his right knee back in September, marring a debut season for his new club. So it's not surprising that he was full of positivity for the German who overcame a severe knee injury of his own.

It's still early days for Reus, who will be hoping to string along a run of matches without any injuries. His return to the side comes at the most opportune time for him to maybe throw his name in the hat for a place at the World Cup this summer.