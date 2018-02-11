Carlos Carvalhal Pats Himself on the Back After Attacking Mentality Proves Successful Yet Again

Swansea's new high flying boss, Carlos Carvalhal, has praised his team's new attacking style and has reiterated his desire to win every match.

The Swans took another scalp on Saturday through a great strike from the unlikely Ki Sung-yueng which made the difference against a Burnley side who have now failed to win in 10 Premier League attempts.

He told media, as reported in The Sun: ''I am very happy with my players, very proud of them, they are doing fantastic work.'

"They follow the strategy we create, very professional.

"We blocked them, we started creating problems and as you know during the game I was not happy because we wanted to win, we felt we really wanted to win which is why as a manager I can start to risk and put more players in attack.''

Carvalhal also made clear his intentions of playing three attackers upfront through Andre and Jordan Ayew and Tammy Abraham, the latter two coming on as substitutes when by and large both teams had failed to cause either defence any real concern.

He continued: "We put in Andre Ayew, Tammy Abraham, we had three attackers in the middle.

"We put all the meat in the barbecue, all the meat inside the grill, because we wish a lot to win the game, I am very happy because that created a big impact."

⚪️⚫️⚪️ Swansea since Carlos Carvalhal took charge...



- Games: 11



- Wins: 6



- Draws: 4



- Lost: 1



- Goals: 20



- Conceded: 9



What a turn around for The Swans!#SWABUR#Swans pic.twitter.com/RvOVXF4Hkb — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) February 10, 2018

Swansea now sit two points clear of the relegation places and will only be hoping they can carry this new found form into the next few games where they face Brighton, West Ham and Huddersfield - all winnable games.