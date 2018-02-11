Cristiano Ronaldo Criticises Real Madrid Fans for Booing Karim Benzema

Real Madrid returned to winning ways on Saturday, inflicting a 5-2 defeat on Real Sociedad, but that did not stop Madrid fans from booing Karim Benzema. Madrid were already leading 5-2 when Benzema had missed a really good chance that led to a shower of boos from the fans.

However, Marca reported that Madrid starlet Cristiano Ronaldo was not best pleased by the show fo disrespect for the French striker. Ronaldo intervened in the situation to protect his teammate from the boos from the fans.

Ronaldo who scored a hattrick in the game was picked up on waving his finger at some supporters, before gesturing for applause by clapping his hands.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo and Toni Kroos asking the 'fans' to stop whistling at Karim Benzema!



I feel ashamed of these 'fans'.. 😔🙁 pic.twitter.com/VtI1zbQGGg — RMadrid Edition (@RMadridEdition) February 10, 2018

The small civil war between players and fans continued, as before the game started the singing section of the Santiago Bernabeu went on strike. Their protest came off the fact that Los Blancos' players have not been greeting them during recent away trips.

Madrid fans have been stuck in the realm of pessimism which saw their club experience a bad run of form from. It was a bad run of form that saw Madrid fall back 16 points adrift from La Liga leaders Barcelona. Perhaps the fans will need to experience more of the good times before their hard exterior melts away.

The 5-2 victory over Sociedad comes at just the right moment for Madrid, as the Champions League returns from its hiatus on Tuesday. Madrid will want to establish a good run of form as they prepare to defend their Champion's League crown.