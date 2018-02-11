Everton Contemplate Swoop for Shakhtar Boss Paulo Fonseca to Replace Sam Allardyce

Everton are supposedly eyeing a move for Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca, as they think about life after Sam Allardyce.

Allardyce came in at Goodison Park to replace Ronald Koeman in November after a dismal run of results under the Dutchman, and has been tasked with keeping the Toffees in the Premier League.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

It's looking very likely he will achieve that goal, with Everton sitting comfortably now in ninth place in the table.

Allardyce is under contract at Goodison until 2019 but as reported by the Mail, club officials are tracking Shakhtar boss Fonseca, who has overseen an impressive attacking brand of football with the Ukrainian side.

Despite sitting ninth, Everton have won just two of their last 10 games in the Premier League and the Toffees are preparing for the eventuality that Allardyce isn't able to turn things around.

Fonseca's current contract with Shakhtar is up in the summer, which would make for a smooth transition if they wanted a change in manager.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

Supposedly Steve Walsh, head of recruitment at Goodison Park, is also under pressure with owner Farhad Moshiri unhappy with his scouting of Cenk Tosun.

The striker, who joined the club in January for £27m from Besiktas, has not yet hit the ground running on Merseyside and has been accused of not working hard enough in training.

Everton were in action on Saturday against Crystal Palace and won 3-1 thanks to goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson, Oumar Niasse and Tom Davies.

