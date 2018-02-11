Gary Neville Fears the Potential Burnout of Liverpool Forward Roberto Firmino

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has shared his concerns over the potential health of Liverpool's Roberto Firmino at the club. With Daniel Sturridge joining West Brom on loan until the end of the season the onus now falls on Firmino's shoulder to lead the Liverpool front line.

Liverpool are expected to stay focused to secure a place in the top four for next year's Champions League tournament, as well as maintain their challenge of going far in this year's tournament. This means that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp can ill-afford to rotate his side in such a crucial run towards the end of the season.

Neville has warned against the burnout of Firmino. On his Sky Sports Podcast (via TEAMTalk), he said: “What would worry me is Sturridge leaving. It went under the radar.

“Who comes in for Firmino when he needs a rest? The work rate he puts in is unbelievable.”

The Brazilian forward has been enjoying his best season to date under Klopp netting 19 times and helping out with 10 assists. However, the 26-year-old has amassed 35 appearances already this season, with still many games to play.

Only Liverpool's top goalscorer, Mohamed Salah has played more Premier League minutes than Firmino, though Klopp will have to look to a reemerging Danny Ings and a young Dominic Solanke to lighten the load on his high-octane attacking unit.

Liverpool travel to Southampton on Sunday afternoon where they'll hope to continue to maintain their place in the top four. Firmino will be expected to once again lead the line against newly-acquired Virgil Van Dyke's former club.