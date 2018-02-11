Jackson Martinez's Time in China Looks to Be Over After Being Axed From League and Cup Squad

Colombian striker Jackson Martinez was once touted as a great striker, linked with a host of European clubs. At Porto is where he built the platform for himself to earn attention from other watching clubs, though now plying his trade in the Chinese Super League Martinez's future looks perilously in doubt.

The Colombian currently plays for Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande, but his status at the club is under threat as Marca (via Sport Bible) have reported that manager Fabio Cannavaro has cut the striker from not just the Super League squad, but also the Asian Champions League squad.

After tearing up the Portuguese league the Colombian joined Spanish club Atletico Madrid, though he struggled to mould himself into Atletico boss Diego Simeone's plans.





His peripheral role prompted a move to the Chinese League, where he signed for Guangzhou Evergrande for a reported fee of €42m in 2016.

The reasons for Martinez's omission from Cannavaro's squad could be hinged on the Colombian's bout with staying fit. Since he joined the Chinese side, the 31-year-old has only played in 15 games for the club in 24 months.

Martinez could use this omission as a chance to return to his homeland where he hopes to play for his boyhood club, Independiente Medellin.



