Liverpool to Fight it Out With Arsenal to Sign £40m-Rated Stoke Stopper Jack Butland This Summer

Liverpool are set to battle it out with Arsenal this summer to try and sign Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Despite past insistences from Jurgen Klopp that he is happy with his current goalkeeping options, The Sun on Sunday reports that the German wants to make a bid for the England stopper, and is prepared to enter a bidding war with Arsenal for his signature.

Both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius have failed to show the desired level of consistency between the sticks at Anfield and the paper say sources have told them the Reds are prepared to make 'big efforts' to sign him this summer - but he could cost around £40m.

The Gunners are supposedly interested in Butland too, with Petr Cech having made a number of unconvincing performances this season.

The 35-year-old has undoubtedly been one of the Premier League's greatest goalkeepers, but has began to show signs of decline in recent campaigns.

Butland on the other hand is still only 24 and has the best part of 10 years ahead of him in the game and is always improving.

He joined Stoke in 2013 from Birmingham after breaking through from the youth set-up, and is now establishing himself as one of the Premier League's better 'keepers after some lengthy injuries.

This term Butland has played every game bar three against Brighton, Crystal Palace and Liverpool, meaning Stoke could be in a position to drive up his price if they wish to sell.

