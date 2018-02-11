How to Watch Newcastle vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Newcastle vs. Manchester United in a Premier League matchup on Sunday, February 11. 

By Daniel Rapaport
February 11, 2018

Manchester United travels to Newcastle for a Premier League matchup on Sunday. 

United sit second in the table but remain 13 points behind leaders Manchester City. The Reds bounced back from a 2-0 road loss to Tottenham on Jan. 31 with a home win over Huddersfield by that same 2-0 scoreline. 

A year after winning promotion to the Premier League by finishing atop the Championship table, Newcastle finds itself engulfed in a battle to avoid relegation. Currently 16th, Newcastle is just one point ahead of the dreaded relegation zone. 

These two teams met previously this season in a league matchup, a game Manchester United won 4-1 at home. 

See how to watch the match below. 

How to Watch

Game Time: Sunday, Feb. 11, 9:15 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can also watch on NBC Sports Live

