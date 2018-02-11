Paris Saint-Germain Ace Neymar Takes to Instagram to Show Off Wounded Ankles After Toulouse Clash

Paris Saint-Germain ace Neymar has taken to Instagram to show off his battered ankles, after the Brazilian international was repeatedly fouled during his side's fiercely-contested 1-0 win over Toulouse in Ligue Un.

The former Barcelona man has taken the French top-tier by storm - scoring 19 goals and contributing 11 assists in 18 matches. Given his reputation for taking matches by the scruff of the neck, Neymar has been targeted by his opposition in recent weeks, and was fouled on five occasions against Toulouse.

The 26-year-old added a picture to his Instagram story after the game, showing his battered ankles with the caption "No pain. No gain."

Paris Saint-Germain ace Neymar reveals battered ankles after Toulouse clash. pic.twitter.com/olIYkICWxa — Richie Boon (@aboonwithaview) February 11, 2018

While Neymar is tearing up Ligue Un with ease, rumours persist that the former-Santos man will abandon his new life in France and return to La Liga at the end of the season. Real Madrid are believed to be in pole position to sign Neymar - as they are believed to be planning a squad overhaul at the end of the season after a disastrous 2017/18 league campaign thus far.

Despite his injuries, Neymar should be off the ice and back on the pitch on Wednesday - as the Parisian giants face off against Real Madrid in what should be a tantalising game of Champions League football. While PSG may be romping to the domestic league title, they will be desperate to prove themselves in the European cup competition against the continent's top sides.

Meanwhile, Lokomotiv Moscow president Nikolai Naumov claimed that his side turned down the chance to sign Neymar a decade ago - when he claims the Russian side were close to signing the tenacious forward for just £8m from his boyhood club Santos. However, concerns that Neymar wouldn't adapt to Russian football put the breaks on the proposed deal.