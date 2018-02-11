Pochettino Urges Spurs to Maintain Their Intensity in Battle for Top 4 Spot After Arsenal Victory

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has urged his side to keep their feet on the accelerator as they search for a top four spot following their 1-0 derby victory over Arsenal on Saturday.

Spurs moved back into the top four - with Chelsea and Liverpool still to play - after Harry Kane's second half header sealed the three points in the north London derby - with the home side's convincing performance not reflected on the scoreboard.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

After securing seven points from their last three games Pochettino stressed that his side had to keep their momentum going as he said (as quoted by ESPN): "We feel very proud. The performance was amazing, fantastic. We played amazing football, we created a lot of chances.





"I'm very pleased with the players and they deserved full credit. I thought they were fantastic. I want to congratulate them and keep going.

"We are doing a fantastic job. I'm so pleased because this is a key period when you have to fight the battles, you need to fight for the top four and the three points. We are in the battle.

Tottenham 1 Arsenal 0. That was one of the biggest 1-0 thrashings I've ever seen. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) February 10, 2018

"Then comes the Champions League, a competition that excites our fans and us. Always, you dream of playing in these type of games. We arrive in a very good moment.

"I think it's important for the belief of the team, for the confidence. You know very well that football is about trust, confidence and belief. A clean sheet against United and again here today, I think we deserved more against Liverpool but we took the draw."

Pochettino was also full of praise for his star striker, whose 49th minute winner was his seventh in Premier League north London derbies and his 32nd in all competitions this season.

"Of course Harry is one of the best. In the last three years, I have repeated that he is one of the best strikers in the world," Pochettino added.

"Sometimes it's because you believe he's my player and I try to praise him, no? I tell you again because in our experience of football he is one of the best, because he deserves that, to be one of the best. It's so good to have him in our side."

Tottenham will now head into their Champions League round of 16 clash with Juventus on Tuesday brimming with confidence.