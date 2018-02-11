PSG Keeper Kevin Trapp Defends 'Leader' Neymar From 'Arrogant' Claims

PSG goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has come to the defence of his superstar teammate Neymar. Neymar has often been labelled as 'arrogant' by his showboating, however, Trapp has rejected these claims applied to his teammates' style.

The Brazil international has been a revelation in Ligue 1 for both good and bad reasons. He joined the French outfit in the summer for a world-record €222m move from Barcelona and has lived in the spotlight since his arrival.

The German keeper spoke on behalf of his Brazilian teammate, in which he told German publication Bild (via Goal): "He has a huge heart. He is incredibly nice and helpful. He's anything but arrogant and is totally integrated into the team.

REMY GABALDA/GettyImages

"He's just a leader who wants to win."

There have also been reports that Neymar, as well as Kylian Mbappe have been handed preferential treatment at the club, though PSG's Adrien Rabiot was quick to suggest that he wasn't bothered by said rumour.

Quoted from Goal.com Rabiot said: "He is necessarily someone who has some privileges. Kylian does, too. It doesn't bother me and I don't pay it any attention. I'm not jealous of either."

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

Neymar was on hand to score the winning goal for PSG in Saturday's Ligue 1 game against Toulouse, which takes his goal total to 19 goals in 18 league matches. Still, despite his glittery best, comes with it the less pleasing side of his game.

The 26-year-old has been criticised at times for his behaviour on the pitch, no more apparent during his side's 3-2 Coupe de la Ligue win over Rennes. In the game, Neymar playfully refused to help an opponent to his feet. He was also accused of showboating in the same match.