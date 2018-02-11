REVEALED: The Tweet Sunderland's Twitter Account Deleted After Going 3-0 Down to Bristol City

In the midst of Sunderland's thrilling 3-3 Championship draw with Bristol City, the Black Cats' official Twitter account appeared to get a bit hot under the collar - Tweeting and deleting a post as their opposition took a first-half 3-0 lead.

Posting on their Twitter page, via Chronicle writer Andrew Musgrove, the Championship strugglers appeared to have lost the plot when Famara Diédhiou slammed home his second goal of the day, Tweeting:

"40' The #redandwhitearmy are heading for the exits and to be perfectly honest you can't blame them".

The now delted tweet. I don’t think any Sunderland fan would disagree with it. Feel for Sunderland fans. pic.twitter.com/DZg5efFMd2 — Andrew Musgrove (@ADMusgrove) February 10, 2018

Chris Coleman's side powered back into the game in the second half - with a flurry of goals in the final 20 minutes securing a precious point. An own-goal from Josh Broomhill pulled one back for Sunderland, before Aiden McGeady's strike set up a thrilling final ten minutes. Two minutes into stoppage time Sunderland equalised via a Marlon Pack own-goal - sending the remaining away fans into delirium.

The draw sees the north east side remain in 23rd place in table, but they are now just three points away from moving out of the relegation zone. Much like the Premier League, the Championship is set for a dramatic finish - with a number of sides such as Hull, Birmingham City, Bolton and Reading all in danger of dropping into League One at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, the club released a video offering fans an enthralling insight into Chris Coleman's deadline day wheelings-and-dealings - offering behind-the-scenes footage of the former Wales manger working hard to seal loan deals for the likes of Liverpool youngster Ovie Ejaria, Cardiff City goalkeeper Lee Camp and Middlesbrough striker Ashley Fletcher.