Sean Dyche Points to Injury Woes as Swansea Hand the Clarets Their Tenth Winless Fixture in a Row

Burnley failed to win a game for the tenth time in a row on Saturday as Swansea's Ki Sung-yueng hit the only goal of the day with an 18-yard strike.

Burnley only managed one shot on target and evidently showed how much they have been missing key players of late including Chris Wood, James Tarkowski and Steven Defour amongst others.

After the match, Sean Dyche made clear how he felt about his injured players, claiming the number of first team changes he has been forced to make has clearly effected his teams overall performance on the pitch.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Dyche also emphasised how much a new manager (Carlos Carvalhal) coming in can change the attitude of a team and make it really hard for you to play the way you want to play.

He told the BBC: ''It was a tight game - there was nothing in it really. There was action in both boxes but we were not nearly as good as we have been of late.

''But the reality is that a team that eight games ago had nowhere near this kind of endeavour, with the crowd not behind them like they were today, suddenly they have those things. When a new manager comes in, sometimes that is the way it goes.''

Dyche also had a bone to pick with the goal, wishing to make clear that it was in fact a deflection that caused the ball to find the back of the net, although he was fair enough to say that his defenders could have done more to clear their lines:

He continued: "Their goal was a bit of a stuffy one. We didn't clear our lines at the corner and it had a few deflections. The pitch is pretty tricky here, and it wasn't great for either side.''

Burnley will now look to Southampton next week where they will be desperate to get back to winning ways, hopefully with a few players back in from injury.