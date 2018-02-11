Sergio Aguero Heaps Praise Upon Kevin De Bruyne Declaring Him a Target for Any Club in the World

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was effusive in his praise for his teammate Kevin De Bruyne, after the Belgian helped his side to an emphatic 5-1 victory over Leicester City by providing three assists in the encounter.

It was Aguero himself who stole the headlines with a typically lethal performance earning him four goals in City's five goal demolition of Claude Puel's side. The Argentinian has now scored four goals or more three times in the Premier League (with one five goal haul) and has eight hatricks.

Despite this astonishing feat, the Striker was quick to deflect the considerable praise on to his fellow teammates, with De Bruyne singled out as a massive influence, after he took his assists tally this season to 14, simultaneously taking him beyond Lionel Messi as the player with the most assists in Europe since 2012.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking to City TV, as quoted by Goal, the 29 year old explained: "Luckily, Kevin De Bruyne is playing for us, helping us to score.

"I'm very happy because most of the goals come from his assists and I just have to hit the ball and obviously I'm very happy for him as well.

"He's a great player and every team in the world would love to have him."

Aguero has now collected 21 goals in his 22 league games this season, continuing his four year streak of scoring 20 or more goals in a season, but he is just happy that his goals are contributing to the side's hunt for silverware.

He continued: "I'm really happy personally because the goals are helping the team to win and obviously that's very important. Hopefully we can keep doing the same way."

With only six more league wins needed to secure the Premier League title, Pep Guardiola's side can now turn their focus completely to their Champions League tie with FC Basel on Tuesday night.

