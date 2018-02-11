Stand-In Bayern Munich Coach Happy With Vital Win Against 'Alert' Schalke 04

Bayern Munich's makeshift manager Peter Hermann was happy to see his side secure all three points at the Allianz Arena against a Schalke 04 side who have become revolutionised under Domenico Tedesco.

Jupp Heynckes was forced to stay at home on Saturday through illness as Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller found the back of the net to extend Bayern's lead at the top of the Bundesliga table to 18 points.

A record that becomes more impressive with every passing game 🏰 @FCBayernEN pic.twitter.com/OKg4kf3nKa — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) February 10, 2018

"I think Jupp Heynckes was most engrossed in front of the TV," Hermann told the club website. "He texted me, I'll have to call him. 'Congratulations on the victory', he said.

"It was a very tough match for us. Schalke pressed very well, they were always alert. Congratulations to the team, what they've done over the last few months is very good."

Müller also spoke to the media after the game, confirming that his decisive goal may have had a slice of luck after appearing to catch Ralf Fährmann out with a genius finish.

"Our coach will say I cheekily put it in. I tried to square it. My hip was in a rather unhealthy position, and it just went into the corner," Müller added.

"A keeper often speculates in situations like this, but I didn't have the time to see it and then score. I was a bit lucky indeed."