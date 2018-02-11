Tottenham Winger Erik Lamela Sparks North London Derby Brawl After Firing Insult at Jack Wilshere

Tottenham winger Erik Lamela appeared to fire an insult at Jack Wilshere moments before a brawl broke out in Saturday's North London derby.

The players clashed immediately after the final whistle in Spurs' 1-0 victory, and footage emerged of what seemed to be the reason for the clash.

Lamela appeared to say to Wilshere "f**k you, p***y," after fouling the Arsenal midfielder earlier in the game.

Wilshere confronted him at full-time and teammates Alex Iwobi and Laurent Koscielny were required to defuse the situation.





It was a rare moment of heated tension in what had been a relatively subdued derby at Wembley.





Only three players, including Lamela, picked up a booking, and all three came in the latter stages of the second-half.

Harry Kane's headed goal shortly after the break was the difference between the sides, although Tottenham were on top throughout.





“It was an amazing game,” manager Pochettino said - quoted by the Evening Standard. "I'm very pleased with the players and they deserved the full credit.

"I thought they were fantastic. I want to congratulate them and keep going. It's important for the belief of the team, for the confidence. You know very well that football is about the trust, confidence and belief.

"A clean sheet against United and again here today, we deserved more against Liverpool but we took the draw.

“The performance of the team, we are doing a fantastic job. Yes, so pleased. So pleased because that is the key period when you have to fight for the battles, you need to fight for the top four and the three points.”