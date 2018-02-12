AC Milan Set to Offer Permanent Deal for Striker Nikola Kalinic With Next 3 Months Decisive in Deal

AC Milan are set to offer on-loan striker Nikola Kalinic a permanent deal at the San Siro in the summer, with the next three months of the season said to be a big factor in the deal.

The 30-year-old joined the Rossoneri in the summer from Fiorentina on an initial loan deal with an option to buy the striker for a fee in the region of £25m.

Despite only finding the back of the net four times in the league this season, AC Milan are reportedly ready to offer the Croatian international a permanent deal at the San Siro with the next three months said to be decisive in whether or not the deal will be made, as reported by Calciomercato.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Kalinic has failed to score in the last two months for the Rossoneri, with a recent groin injury preventing him from putting that unwanted statistic to bed.

The report goes on to state that manager Gennaro Gattuso is said to be a big fan of Kalinic and believes that the Croat has the ability to score 20 goals a season.

Honestly at some point one of the journalists has to straight up ask Gattuso: “why does Kalinic start every game when Cutrone plays this well?” — Para (@TheParacelsus) February 10, 2018

Despite Gattuso's fondness towards Kalinic it does seem that the Italian manager might be planning for life without the Croat with the club reportedly making Torino striker Andrea Belotti their top summer transfer target.





The deal for Kalinic mostly rests on his shoulders, as if he can produce in the next few months at the San Siro then he could well find himself back at the club next season.