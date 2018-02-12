Alan Shearer Brands Fan 'Thick T***' on Twitter Following Manchester United Win

Some pundits in the world of football make it their mission to hide their support for one club in hope of not portraying bias, however former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer is not one of them.

The 47-year-old, now best known for his weekly insight on BBC's Match of the Day, makes very little effort, if any, to shield his allegiances with the Tynesiders, and considering his place of birth and the outstanding career he enjoyed at St James' Park, it's easy to understand why.

The ex-England international netted 148 times across his 10 season for the Magpies in the Premier League alone, however, had one decision gone another way, the history books could well have been different.

It was well known that Manchester United vied for Shearer's signature for long periods of time throughout his career, but for Sir Alex Ferguson and the Red Devils the deal remained elusive.

A move to Old Trafford for the talisman could have seen him get his hands on an array of silverware, but despite just the solitary English top flight medal from his time at Blackburn Rovers, he continues to insist he has no regrets over his decision to choose Newcastle over the north west giants.

Keep your chins up pal. Enjoy your long journey home 🙋🏼‍♂️🙋🏼‍♂️🙋🏼‍♂️🙋🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/yXayrE0rOh — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) February 11, 2018

It seems that still rings true today, with the TV pundit taking to Twitter after his former side overcame Jose Mourinho's men on Sunday to praise the tactics of boss Rafa Benitez and the black and white army.

"Yessssssssssssssssssss NUFC", Shearer tweeted via his official account.

"Toon Toon black and white army Toon Toon black and white army Toon Toon black and white army. Rafa Rafa Rafael."

Yessssssssssssssssssss @NUFC Toon Toon ⚫️⚪️army Toon Toon ⚫️⚪️army Toon Toon ⚫️⚪️army. Rafa Rafa Rafael 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 🙋🏼‍♂️🙋🏼‍♂️🙋🏼‍♂️ #NEWMUN — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) February 11, 2018

The chants the former club legend wrote are well known across the footballing world as being associated with the often jam-packed St James' Park, however, it seems some may have missed the memo.





Following his tweet, a self-confessed Aston Villa fan took it upon himself to attempt to berate Shearer and those who adored him for a decade for their lack of creativity, only to exit the conversation slightly red faced.

How long did it take Newcastle fans to think up them words thick twats 😂😂 — David (@David69080681) February 11, 2018

"How long did it take Newcastle fans to think up them words thick twats", the tweet in reply read.

"'Those words' you thick twat!", the Englishman responded.