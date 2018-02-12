Atletico Madrid President Insists His Team Will 'Battle to the End' as La Liga Title Race Hots Up

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has insisted that his team will 'battle to the end' as they look to snatch the La Liga crown away from league leaders Barcelona.

Atletico cut the gap down to seven points at the weekend after they beat Malaga 1-0, while Barcelona dropped two points in their 0-0 draw at home to Getafe on Sunday.

Speaking about the possibility of catching the Catalan giants and winning La Liga, Cerezo insisted that his team will continue to fight until the end, as quoted by AS.

When Atlético Madrid go 1-0 up in the first minute, everyone might as well go home. — Andy West (@andywest01) February 10, 2018

"We will keep battling until the end," Cerezo said. "We still have to play Barcelona. It will be very interesting."

Despite the rally cry from the president, Atletico boss Diego Simeone played down talk of a title race and claimed that his side only concentrates on themselves and not the results of those around them.

"We do not look at the opponents. We just stick to our own path, trying to improve on last season," Simeone said. "We are relaxed, and know that we must play better."

Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano in La Liga:



✅ Unbeaten in September

✅ Unbeaten in October

✅ Unbeaten in November

✅ Unbeaten in December

✅ Unbeaten in January

✅ Unbeaten in February pic.twitter.com/FwjYNuCbf2 — bet365 (@bet365) February 4, 2018

Los Rojiblancos have been outstanding this season with their current tally of 52 points from 23 games only being bettered in their title winning season of 2013-14.

Atletico travel to the Nou Camp on March 4th in what will be a title decider, and if Atletico were to defeat the Catalan giants on the day then we would definitely have a title race on our hands.