Bayern Munich Star Robert Lewandowski Reportedly Asks Club for Real Madrid Transfer

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski has requested a summer transfer to Real Madrid, reports The Sun.

The 29-year-old striker has asked his current club to allow him to make the move to the Bernabeu. Reports in his native Poland suggest that talks are to be held regarding the possible transfer.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

A meeting between Lewandowski's agent and Bayern Munich is reportedly being lined-up, according to Prezeglad Sportowy. And with Real Madrid out of the title race and the Copa del Rey, it is likely they will be in favour of this transfer.

There have been many rumours of departures from the current Champions League holders. Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and manager Zinedine Zidane could all leave the Bernabeu in the summer. This will leave the club that has been at the top for so long in transition.

Robert Lewandowski is seen as one of the best strikers in the world at this time, and after a few previous failed attempts at signing the Polish international, Real Madrid will be keen to finally get the deal done.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has wished for a move to Spain and is hoping that this summer he will get to pull on the Real Madrid jersey. With 285 club goals, in all competitions, to his name, Lewandowski would be a very good place to start for Real Madrid in their expected summer shake-up.

