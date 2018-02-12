Carlos Carvalhal Explains Why Winning Mentality Has Increased 'Respect' for Swansea

Carlos Carvalhal has revealed why his desire to "win every game" has helped Swansea City turn their form around with the club now sitting above the relegation places in the Premier League table.





The 52-year-old reflected on his early managerial career to explain why the rest of the teams in the league have "more respect" for Swansea since Carvalhal replaced Paul Clement at the Liberty Stadium.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

"I was in the third division in Portugal when I started my career and we reached the final of the Cup against Sporting Lisbon, who were champions of Portugal," Carvalhal said, reflecting on the Taça de Portugal final in 2002, as quoted by Wales Online.





"We lost 1-0 but were a team from the third division.





"To reach that final, we had to beat teams from the first league and the second league. And to do that, you have to play to win."





Carvalhal was in charge of Portuguese minnows Leixões SC when he reached the Taça de Portugal final, only losing the game through a first-half goal from former Bolton striker Mário Jardel.

You know how Jesus turned water into wine?

Carlos Carvalhal just turned a team of sardines into lobsters!!!!!!! — Dan (@D8nnyJ) February 10, 2018

"If you do not play to win, then you can’t win and you can’t draw," Carvalhal continued. "Sometimes, the other team plays very well and covers the dynamic of our team and you do not win.





"But since the beginning, since we arrived here, we have tried to win every game. We have understood our weak points and our strong points, but I think everyone at this moment recognises that our team is not so weak.

"I think people look at our team and have more respect for it now, and for the individuals, than they had seven weeks ago."