Chelsea Transfer Target Sets Impressive Record in Hard-Fought Victory Over Schalke

By 90Min
February 12, 2018

Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal set a new record for the most completed tackles in a match this season in Bayern Munich's 2-1 victory over Schalke 04 on Saturday.

Vidal ran himself into the ground at the Allianz Arena and completed 14 tackles during the game, the highest tally that has been recorded across Europe's top five leagues this season.

Goals from Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller, either side of Franco Di Santo's impressive strike, earned Bayern all three points on Saturday. 

However, it was the dominating performance of Vidal that caught the eye as the Bavarians extended their lead at the top of the table to 18 points.


The 30-year-old got up close and personal with future Bayern employee Leon Goretzka throughout the game, amidst rumours suggesting that Vidal could leave Bavaria during the summer transfer window with his first-team spot now at risk.

However, the Chilean has since issued a plea to Bayern Munich to put a new contract on the table and end any further transfer rumours.

Vidal will be hoping to be as influential for Bayern in their trip to Wolfsburg next week, although the Chile international could find himself rested by Jupp Heynckes - who missed the game against Schalke with the flu - ahead of their Champions League match against Beşiktaş.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now