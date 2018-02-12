Crystal Palace Boss Roy Hodgson Seeks to Reassure Fans as Eagles Hover Above Relegation Places

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has told fans there is "no need to panic" after the Eagles lost 3-1 away to Everton on Saturday and fell to 15th in the league.

Hodgson's side headed into the game having lost just two of their last 15 league games, but they were comfortably beaten by the struggling Toffees and are now just one point and two places above safety having won just one of their last six games.

It's all over at Goodison Park. pic.twitter.com/PSttD4s6B7 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 10, 2018

Former England manager Hodgson has sought to reassure Palace fans, and remains adamant that his injury-hit squad can secure Premier League survival: "There is no point in being anything else, is there?" he was quoted as saying by the Croydon Advertiser.

“There is no point in panicking. The panic was after seven games and I think we have moved away from that. We have shown that we can do it and get away from it.

“We have shown we have got the ability in the team and I think we have shown we have got fighting spirit," Hodgson insisted.

Blimey. Never seen Roy Hodgson like this before. #MOTDpic.twitter.com/cObMswsHhR — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) February 11, 2018

“There is no reason to start panicking yet and I suppose I will only start panicking when we are in a situation where there are not enough games left for us to get the required number of points.

'We have a great support at home who really get behind us and I think we are capable of giving anyone a game, especially on our home pitch."

Palace's next three Premier League fixtures look tough on paper, with the Eagles set to face Tottenham, Manchester United and then Chelsea.

Hodgson will nevertheless be looking to secure some much-needed points against the big-six teams before his side faces Huddersfield in what could be a defining game.