Dani Carvajal Admits There Is No Way to Stop Neymar as Madrid Prepare for Champions League PSG Clash

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has said that the club will be banking on Neymar having a bad day when they got up against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Madrid will host PSG on the first leg of their round of 16 clash in the Champions League, and the in form Neymar will be the man to look out for on the night.

"To play against Neymar, there is no magic formula," Carvajal told AS (via the Daily Mail). "You just have to hope he doesn't have his day. I hope he doesn't have his day on Wednesday."

Neymar has an incredible 19 goals and 11 assists in 18 Ligue 1 appearances this season. The Brazilian's tally has helped PSG become the runaway leaders in the division this season, and sit 12 points clear at the top of the French top flight.





Even in the Champions League this term, Neymar has been bagging the goals. With six goals in six European matches to add to his impressive domestic tally, the 26-year-old has so far lived up to his £200m price tag.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Speculation continues to circulate around the future of Neymar at PSG, with some reports suggesting that his stay in Paris will not be a long one. The Brazilian has been linked with a sensational move to Real Madrid, with Brazil teammate Marcelo having tipped him to play for Los Blancos one day.





For now, Neymar remains a PSG player, and Madrid will have to be ready to face him on Wednesday night. Carvajal added, "There is no favourite in a battle like that. The knockout stages are very even, they are decided on little details."





"We will try to not commit any errors and to get it right in the area."