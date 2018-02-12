Gareth Bale's Agent Lifts Lid on Interest From Serie A Club and Daniel Levy's Negotiation Tactics

Ahead of Tottenham Hotspurs' Champions League last 16 clash against Juventus, the Italian media have been covering the North London club intensely.

As part of their coverage they have been interviewing a number of figures associated with the club, both past and present.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Among those interviewed was former Spurs star Gareth Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, with Turin-based news outlet Tuttosport speaking to the associate of the Welsh superstar.

When Bale made the switch from Spurs to Real Madrid in 2013, there were rumours linking him with a move to Juventus, upon being questioned on the truth of these links Barnett said: "No. The most concrete interest was from another Italian club, but I cannot tell you more: these are reserved matters. Tottenham, however, said no."





There is speculation that the aforementioned, unnamed Serie A club was Inter Milan.





As the interview continued, Barnett was asked about the speculation surrounding Harry Kane's future however, he refused to make a statement on the 24-year-old England international, saying he won't speak about footballers he doesn't represent.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

When asked about Spurs' negotiation tactics and how they so often seem to play hard ball, Barnett explained it was all due to the large ambitions the club had.





"The president, Daniel Levy, has done a great job: now Tottenham are among the big 6 of the Premier. And thanks to the new stadium, really world class, he can grow them further," he explained.





Spurs have been enjoying some impressive form recently, with the most recent game seeing them triumph 1-0 over fierce North London rivals, Arsenal, with Harry Kane notching the only goal of the game to hand the hosts all three points.