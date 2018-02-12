Spanish pundit Guillem Balague has claimed that ex-Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has been approached by both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain over the possibility of becoming their next manager.

Rumors have been circulating around Chelsea of late regarding the future of manager Antonio Conte, with the Italian reportedly ready to get the sack.

PSG's current boss Unai Emery has been doing a brilliant job so far, however if the team fails to win the Champions League it might be the end for Emery, and according to Balague it seems as though the PSG hierarchy are already planning for that outcome as they, along with Chelsea, have approached Enrique, as reported by Sky Sports.

The ex-Barcelona boss has been out of work since leaving the Nou Camp in the summer, and according to Balague the Spanish coach told him that he is fascinated by the Premier League, and that he has been learning English for the past few years.

Balague goes on to state that Enrique is set to wait until the summer to make a decision on his next destination, and if the pundit's words are to be trusted we could well see the ex-Catalan coach at Stamford Bridge next season.