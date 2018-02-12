Harry Kane Asks for Time to Decide Future After Mauricio Pochettino & Real Madrid Links Reignite

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has asked the north London club for more time to decide upon his future amid fresh speculation linking the talisman to Real Madrid, according to reports.

The 24-year-old has long been held in the same breath as Los Blancos, with it thought Florentino Perez is keen to land a prolific frontman to replace the misfiring Karim Benzema this summer.

However, according to Spanish news outlet Marca, the attempted coup of snatching the England international away from the Premier League also depends on the future of Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

32 – Harry Kane has scored 32 goals in all competitions this season, four more than any other player in Europe’s big five leagues. Elite. pic.twitter.com/pEZxDpQoPi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 11, 2018

The report claims that Kane has requested more time to deliberate his future at Tottenham in the wake of talk his Argentine manager could well be set for a Lilywhites exit come the end of this season.





It is thought that the Spanish capital side are lining the 45-year-old up as a potential replacement for Zinedine Zidane, who, despite a recent resurgence in results, currently has the reigning Premier Division champions sat in third, 17 points behind leaders Barcelona as well as without a place in this year's Copa del Rey final.





Although Kane has been quoted as saying he would like to see out his day at White Hart Lane, it is claimed that if Pochettino was to leave Spurs, the striker would follow.

"Every single bit of Harry Kane's game is 9/10."@themichaelowen can't think of a single weakness Harry Kane has... pic.twitter.com/uELuFE6POp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 11, 2018

Dele Alli is also another who is reportedly waiting upon the future decision of the former Espanyol centre back, with the midfielder, like his fellow countryman, keen to continue his progression under the watchful eye of the ex-Southampton coach.





Lilywhites chairman Daniel Levy will no doubt do everything in his power to retain the trio of headliners ahead of their inaugural season inside their new stadium, however one leaving could well create a domino effect, leaving the north Londoners, arguably, with nothing.