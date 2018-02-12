Huddersfield Town Boss Wagner Calls for Side to 'Pick Up Momentum' After 4-1 Win Over Bournemouth

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has called for his side to use their 4-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth to build momentum as they continue their fight to avoid relegation at the end of the season.

The Terriers took the lead early in the first half via a powerful Alex Pritchard finish. Junior Stanlisas hit back from the Cherries soon after, but a Steve Mounié header saw the home side head into the break 2-1 up. A dominant second half saw Wagner's side run out comfortable 4-1 winners, with a second Mounié goal and a penalty from Rajiv van La Parra sealing the win.

🎥🙌🏼 the celebrations you’ve all been waiting for #HTAFC (AT) pic.twitter.com/Moa7XfMEKI — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) February 11, 2018

Speaking after the crucial win, via Huddersfield Town's official website, Wagner expressed his delight at his side's impressive performances, and urged the team to use the result to gather forward momentum. The former Borrusia Dortmund II manager said:

"If you know that the players played 120 minutes on Tuesday and that AFC Bournemouth is on such a fantastic run in recent weeks, that makes this afternoon, the performance and the result even greater. This was for sure one of the best performances of the season from the lads so far.

“I am delighted, I’m very proud for everybody and what they’ve done. It’s easy to speak about momentum and trying to pick up momentum and then to really do it. What they’ve done after the Man Utd game we’ve spoken about. Now it’s our time to try and pick up momentum against opponents, which are in front of us."

"It’s one side to say it and the other side to make it; this is a statement, which the players have given today. I am so proud that they have shown the character they’ve shown the whole season and performed the way they have done.”

Huddersfield's win sees them move up to 16th in the Premier League, but the bottom half of the table is so tightly-packed that they are still in great danger of relegation. Wagner's side will be in FA Cup action next weekend at they take on Man Utd at the John Smith's Stadium, before facing two tough away Premier League matches to West From and Tottenham Hotspur.



